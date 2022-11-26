Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police.

Officer Scott Venable said that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m.

Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect is still at large.

Officials say the mall was evacuated for the investigation.

This is a developing story. WITN is working to gather more details.

