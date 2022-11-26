Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.
Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim’s injuries are being reported as non-life threatening.
Police say they do not have any suspect information, as they are still working to investigate.
