Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.

Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s injuries are being reported as non-life threatening.

Police say they do not have any suspect information, as they are still working to investigate.

