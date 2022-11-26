Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.

Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00...
Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00 on Saturday morning.(WABI)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.

Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s injuries are being reported as non-life threatening.

Police say they do not have any suspect information, as they are still working to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Jim Sichko pays it forward to customers and employees at Waffle House.
Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each
Kentucky families are together Thursday to celebrate the holidays and share memories, all while...
Kentucky grandmother reunited with grandson after decades
A lot of stores were closed for Thanksgiving this year, but many will open up early in the...
Black Friday hours for major stores in Lexington
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Lexington police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence.
Lexington man accused of killing wife previously pleaded guilty to spouse abuse

Latest News

Business owners ready for small business Saturday
WATCH | Business owners ready for small business Saturday
The Downtown Springfield Association and local businesses talk about the importance of another...
Local stores anticipate more normal Small Business Saturday
Kentucky boy who survived breathing condition inspires toy drive
WATCH | Kentucky boy who survived breathing condition inspires toy drive
Wildfires keep firefighters busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County
WATCH | Wildfires keep firefighters busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County