Police issue Golden Alert for missing man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man.

80-year-old Douglas Amburgey was last seen at around 11:30 PM on Saturday night at a residence in the 100 block of Strawberry Fields Road.

Amburgey reportedly has dementia and is deaf. He is approximately 5′11″ with gray hair and around 235 pounds. Police say that he may be driving a blue 2005 GMC Canyon truck.

Anyone with knowledge of Amburgey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.