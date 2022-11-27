Gardner-Webb rushes past EKU, 52-41

Bulldogs run for 405 yards in NCAA playoffs
EKU's Jaden Smith grabs a pass in the Colonels' 52-41 loss to Gardner-Webb.
EKU's Jaden Smith grabs a pass in the Colonels' 52-41 loss to Gardner-Webb.(EKU Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU, making its first postseason appearance since 2014, falls at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday to Gardner-Webb, 52-41, in the first round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

Colonels’ quarterback Parker McKinney completed 37-of-57 passes for 454 yards and 5 touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough.

Narii Gaither rushed 28 times for 245 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead Gardner-Webb (7-5). The Bulldogs rushed for 405 yards on the night.

EKU (7-4, 3-2) trailed 31-27 at the half.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

