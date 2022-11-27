Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee staple is up for yet another accolade. The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade was nominated for one of USA Today’s 10Best award.

The holiday parade is up for the award from the Best Holiday Parade category.

Gatlinburg’s holiday celebration features festive floats, dancing elves, twinkling lights and, of course, Santa Clause!

This year’s parade is on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The contest is live and open until Dec. 5. Cast your vote on the USA Today website.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas was nominated in the Best Theme Park Christmas Event, and Gypsy Circus Cider is up for Best Cidery.

