Hank the Horse heads to New York City

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s bell-ringing season and Hank the Horse is heading to New York City in support of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Hank left his home in Paris Sunday morning. After spending a few nights in Pennsylvania, Hank will arrive in Times Square to officially kick off Giving Tuesday.

“This is a five year dream happening and unfolding. We’ve been working on this since 2018,” said Hank’s mom, Tammi Regan.

Regan and Hank are no strangers to the Salvation Army.

“We’re third generation salvationists. My dad rang the bell with the Salvation Army when he was a little boy, throughout his lifetime. I rang the Salvation Army kettle bells when I was a little girl and now all grown up we’re gonna ring the bells again, on the biggest stage of all,” said Regan. “Are you ready for the task at hand?” In response, Hank nodded his head.

Hank is used to traveling but this trip to New York will be his farthest trip yet.

“We’re at about 4,000 miles that we’ve been on the trailer traveling around the commonwealth, to Ohio, now back to Pennsylvania on into New York to impact and touch lives,” said Regan.

When they arrive in New York, Hank and Regan will present a donation to the Salvation Army on behalf of their army of friends and supporters in Kentucky.

Hank will return to Kentucky on Wednesday. He will be ringing the bell again on December 10 with the Lexington Salvation Army at Fayette Mall.

