Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

By Jason Lindsey
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A powerful weather maker is creating an unsettled end to the weekend. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, today, with showers and wild wind gusts of more than 45 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is active for Lexington, Frankfort, Richmond, Danville, and Somerset.

Tracking another chance of showers and storms by midweek, which could end as a few flakes by Thursday morning.

Highs warm to the 60s by Tuesday and cool to around 40 by Thursday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

