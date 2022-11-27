Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A powerful weather maker is creating an unsettled end to the weekend. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, today, with showers and wild wind gusts of more than 45 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is active for Lexington, Frankfort, Richmond, Danville, and Somerset.

Tracking another chance of showers and storms by midweek, which could end as a few flakes by Thursday morning.

Highs warm to the 60s by Tuesday and cool to around 40 by Thursday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

