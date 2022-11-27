Kentucky Newsmakers 11/27: Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed; Catholic Action Center’s Ginny Ramsey

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed and Catholic Action Center director and co-founder Ginny Ramsey.

As mayor, Reed will be replacing the ‘retiring’ mayor, Ed Burtner, who has given an amazing 40 years of service to Winchester as city manager and mayor.

For many years, Reed has served in other areas of local government in Winchester and Clark County and she knows the ins and outs of the community.

Winchester is a historic town with a population approaching 20,000 and like many cities in the Bluegrass, there’s always some ‘pull’ between growth and maintaining a small-town charm.

All we have to do is look around us during this holiday season to know there are many needs. Lexington had a growing homeless problem, even before COVID, and spiraling inflation and those events have moved the goalposts even more.

The Catholic Action Center provides a community of acceptance, dignity and safety to those who have fallen through the cracks.

Ginny Ramsey has long been the face of the Catholic Action Center for years and is known and admired for her forceful voice for those who aren’t in a position to stand up for themselves.

