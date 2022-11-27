Lavender Springs Alpacas hosts its first holiday market

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lavender Springs Alpacas hosted its first holiday market on the farm to support small businesses and get folks into the holiday spirit.

“Our farm shops open, we have Santa here, we have other vendors, small businesses here participating and set up to get everyone stocked up for Christmas,” said Lavender Springs Alpacas owner Ashlee Osoway.

From Christmas ornaments to sweet treats, local businesses came out to support eachother on Small Business Saturday.

“We always try and help support each other, help support local,” said Click for Cake owner Annaleesa Trimble. “I mean we have to try and build up the area, so the only way to do that is to shop local. So, these little events that we do, it helps a whole lot.”

It was much more than just a market. The farm also had activities for families to enjoy such as free crafts, wreath making and pictures with Santa.

“We really wanted to make sure that we had things for the kids to do to enjoy the last bit of the good weather that we’ve got before Christmas hits us,” said Osoway.

The farm’s 12 alpacas were also a hit with the kids and even the adults.

“The alpacas do enjoy visitors and I think that everybody getting out here and seeing them, they enjoy the cool weather, so for them, this is great,” said Osoway. “People just really enjoy seeing them, giving them a treat, and getting to know more about them.”

Osoway also added the farm and the farm’s small shop will be open every Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the winter season.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

