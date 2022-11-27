Leftover Thanksgiving meals help local shelters in Lexington

Thanksgiving leftovers, blankets, and sleeping bags could benefit the homeless shelter.
Thanksgiving leftovers, blankets, and sleeping bags could benefit the homeless shelter.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been 23 winters at the Catholic Action Center.

Ginny Ramsey works at the Catholic Action Center and said as the weather gets colder it doesn’t get any easier for those at the center.

“There are hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of folks out there with no place to go. So, we have to always be aware of the challenges that face those on the streets,” Ramsey said.

Thanksgiving leftovers, blankets, and sleeping bags could benefit the homeless shelter.

Ramsey said although donations help, it is just a band aid, or a temporary fix to a problem that is ongoing.

“There’s a huge increase that has occurred within the past year. Part of it has to do with the aftereffects or effects of COVID. It also has to do with the rental increase,” she said.

With rising costs and inflation, the holidays have hit many people hard too.

Organizations like the Catholic Action Center are looking for more ways to provide shelter and other necessities to those in need in the community.

“The biggest concern we do have is this cold and the lack of housing or shelter in our community. We are working on a project that will open and increase shelter by the first part of December and we are very glad to be doing that,” Ramsey said.

She says the winter months are always the hardest for people to withstand, so community help and support is always needed.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Jim Sichko pays it forward to customers and employees at Waffle House.
Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each
Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00...
Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.
Kentucky families are together Thursday to celebrate the holidays and share memories, all while...
Kentucky grandmother reunited with grandson after decades
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing

Latest News

Zachary Nielson started creating these light displays at just 10 years old.
Wild Lights KY spreads holiday spirit, supports good cause in Jessamine Co.
Folks came out to get a head start on Christmas shopping while also learning and enjoying the...
Lavender Springs Alpacas hosts its first holiday market
Lexington businesses participating in ‘Small Business Saturday’
Lexington businesses participating in ‘Small Business Saturday’
80-year-old Douglas Amburgey was last seen at around 11:30 PM on Saturday night at a residence...
Golden Alert cancelled for 80-year-old Lexington man