Leftover Thanksgiving meals help local shelters in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been 23 winters at the Catholic Action Center.

Ginny Ramsey works at the Catholic Action Center and said as the weather gets colder it doesn’t get any easier for those at the center.

“There are hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of folks out there with no place to go. So, we have to always be aware of the challenges that face those on the streets,” Ramsey said.

Thanksgiving leftovers, blankets, and sleeping bags could benefit the homeless shelter.

Ramsey said although donations help, it is just a band aid, or a temporary fix to a problem that is ongoing.

“There’s a huge increase that has occurred within the past year. Part of it has to do with the aftereffects or effects of COVID. It also has to do with the rental increase,” she said.

With rising costs and inflation, the holidays have hit many people hard too.

Organizations like the Catholic Action Center are looking for more ways to provide shelter and other necessities to those in need in the community.

“The biggest concern we do have is this cold and the lack of housing or shelter in our community. We are working on a project that will open and increase shelter by the first part of December and we are very glad to be doing that,” Ramsey said.

She says the winter months are always the hardest for people to withstand, so community help and support is always needed.

