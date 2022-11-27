Lex Fire Department investigates house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department has crews monitoring the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Ashley Way.

Officials say that the fire started at around 12:45 on Sunday morning.

Two people were in the house at the time and made it out safely without injuries, but the fire reportedly caused significant damage to the house. Crews were able to put out the flames within about 20 minutes after their arrival.

Lexington Fire Department is continuing an investigation as to the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.