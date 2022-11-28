12 seed UK Volleyball to host NCAA tournament first & second rounds

The Kentucky volleyball team (20-7) earned the 12 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and will be the host site for the first and second rounds inside Memorial Coliseum.
UK volleyball after sweeping South Carolina 3-0, earning a share of the SEC Championship
UK volleyball after sweeping South Carolina 3-0, earning a share of the SEC Championship(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky volleyball team (20-7) earned the 12 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and will be the host site for the first and second rounds inside Memorial Coliseum.

Also in the Lexington region: WKU, Bowling Green and Loyola-Chicago. The Wildcats will face Loyola on Thursday night at 7:30 P.M., following the WKU-Bowling Green game at 4:30 P.M. The winners will face off Friday at 7:00 P.M.

In 18 years as the head coach at UK, Craig Skinner has led the Cats to a tournament berth each year according to UK Athletics.

UK has reached the NCAA Tournament 24 times now in program history, including 2020-21 when the Wildcats won the NCAA National Championship, becoming the first Southeastern Conference team to win the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

The SEC’s automatic qualifying spot went to Florida by virtue of a head-to-head point-scoring tiebreak with Kentucky. Other than UF and UK, the SEC got seven teams into the big dance including Georgia, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee and LSU. The seven SEC teams was the most of any conference in the country.

Prior to the selection show, the Southeastern Conference announced that UK sophomore setter Emma Grome has been named SEC player of the Year.

That marks the fifth-straight season a UK player has won the award as Grome joins Leah Edmond (2018, 2019), Madison Lilley (2020) and Alli Stumler (2021).

Grome was also joined by outside hitter Adanna Rollins, opposite Reagan Rutherford and middle blocker Azhani Tealer as the four members representing Kentucky on the All-Southeastern Conference Team. With four players, Kentucky comprised the most players of any institution in the league.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00...
Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Grace Bradley|UK Athletics
UK Men’s Soccer falls in NCAA Sweet 16
EKU's Jaden Smith grabs a pass in the Colonels' 52-41 loss to Gardner-Webb.
Gardner-Webb rushes past EKU, 52-41
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated...
Kentucky tops No. 25 in Governor’s Cup battle to win 4-straight
Kentucky volleyball wins 6th straight regular season title
UK volleyball wins 6th-straight SEC title