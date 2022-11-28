12 seed UK Volleyball to host NCAA tournament first & second rounds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky volleyball team (20-7) earned the 12 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and will be the host site for the first and second rounds inside Memorial Coliseum.

The road to Omaha starts Thursday night in Memorial 😼#WeAreUK x #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/6I2NX7n8fd — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) November 28, 2022

Also in the Lexington region: WKU, Bowling Green and Loyola-Chicago. The Wildcats will face Loyola on Thursday night at 7:30 P.M., following the WKU-Bowling Green game at 4:30 P.M. The winners will face off Friday at 7:00 P.M.

In 18 years as the head coach at UK, Craig Skinner has led the Cats to a tournament berth each year according to UK Athletics.

UK has reached the NCAA Tournament 24 times now in program history, including 2020-21 when the Wildcats won the NCAA National Championship, becoming the first Southeastern Conference team to win the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

The SEC’s automatic qualifying spot went to Florida by virtue of a head-to-head point-scoring tiebreak with Kentucky. Other than UF and UK, the SEC got seven teams into the big dance including Georgia, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee and LSU. The seven SEC teams was the most of any conference in the country.

Prior to the selection show, the Southeastern Conference announced that UK sophomore setter Emma Grome has been named SEC player of the Year.

That marks the fifth-straight season a UK player has won the award as Grome joins Leah Edmond (2018, 2019), Madison Lilley (2020) and Alli Stumler (2021).

Grome was also joined by outside hitter Adanna Rollins, opposite Reagan Rutherford and middle blocker Azhani Tealer as the four members representing Kentucky on the All-Southeastern Conference Team. With four players, Kentucky comprised the most players of any institution in the league.

