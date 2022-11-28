Amazon’s Lexington Delivery Station prepares for Cyber Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cyber Monday is the busiest day for online orders.

With a click of the mouse, you can have a package at your doorstep within a day or two.

“Cyber Monday is Amazon’s Super Bowl, we’ve been preparing all year for this,” Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson said. “One of our busiest days of the year.”

When you click on a product for delivery, your Amazon package goes to two different sorting facilities before it gets to the delivery station, known as the last mile. By 10 a.m., these delivery drivers have their orders ready to load and hit the road.

“There’s a lot of activity happening inside the facilities,” Woodson said. “Last year was our busiest time of the year, during the cyber Monday weekend, with customers ordering tons of millions of packages.

A former UK quarterback, Woodson knows the value of teamwork on and off the field, to get the job done.

“I think what’s really important about our team is you get to see the coordination between our incredible workforce and our innovative technology that helps fulfill those orders,” Woodson said.

Teammates like Joey Yancey keep those packages moving. Yancey is responsible for offloading packages from trailers to delivery vans. The number of packages, Monday, has doubled.

“We will come in on a random day and it’ll be like 35,000, today, we had 68,000 which we can get through but it’s a little bit more difficult,” Yancey said.

Yancey hopes to save enough money to enroll in nursing school. But in the meantime, he and his teammates are playing Santa’s helpers with confidence. Those packages will make their destination within one to two days, no matter the volume.

“This is any normal day for us, really,” Yancey said. “We got a few more packages, but we can get it out there.”

We asked Amazon if recent lay-offs are impacting shipping, they tell us it’s not affecting Amazon’s Lexington Delivery Station.

