Florida nonprofit raises more than $1,200 for Officer Logan Medlock’s family

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly one month ago, London Police Officer Logan Medlock was killed in a car crash.

In early November, 14-year-old Zechariah Cartledge honored Officer Medlock by running a mile in his memory.

However, ‘Running 4 Heroes’ wanted to do more to help.

The nonprofit held a fundraising campaign and raised more than $1,200 for Officer Medlock’s family.

“Your support truly matters, and we thank everyone who helps support the Medlock family through this fundraising effort. Please continue to keep his family and agency in your prayers,” a Facebook post read.

The group said a check will be cut and sent to the family.

