Florida nonprofit raises more than $1,200 for Officer Logan Medlock’s family

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly one month ago, London Police Officer Logan Medlock was killed in a car crash.

In early November, 14-year-old Zechariah Cartledge honored Officer Medlock by running a mile in his memory.

However, ‘Running 4 Heroes’ wanted to do more to help.

The nonprofit held a fundraising campaign and raised more than $1,200 for Officer Medlock’s family.

“Your support truly matters, and we thank everyone who helps support the Medlock family through this fundraising effort. Please continue to keep his family and agency in your prayers,” a Facebook post read.

The group said a check will be cut and sent to the family.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00...
Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink

Latest News

Annual Holiday Lighting Festival
WATCH | Annual Holiday Lighting Festival
Tornado Survivor Expresses Herself With New Art Exhibit
WATCH | Tornado Survivor Expresses Herself With New Art Exhibit
A woman observes the latest work of Mayfield, Ky. artist Justine Riley at the Eastside Branch...
Mayfield artist brings tornado-inspired piece to Lexington
Triangle park was filled with many people lights to kick off the holiday season.
Annual Holiday Lighting Festival in downtown Lexington sheds light on antisemitism.