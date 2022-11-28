LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Next year’s primary election is still a few months away, but there is an important deadline this month.

Good Question: How often can you change your party affiliation?

Answer: I asked the Secretary of State’s Office about this, and they told me there is no limit on how often someone can change their party affiliation.

However, there are some important deadlines to be aware of. Because Kentucky is a closed primary state, you do need to be registered with a party if you want to vote in the primary elections of that party. The last day you can register to vote in the upcoming primaries, which are in May, is April 17.

However, if you are changing your party, the last date you can change your party affiliation for may’s primaries, is December 31. But again, there is no limit to how often you can do that.

