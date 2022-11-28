Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking Strong to Severe Storms for Tuesday Evening
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday.
The strongest storms, Tuesday night, could produce damaging wind.
High temperatures will crash, behind the front. Highs cool from the 60s on Tuesday to the 30s on Thursday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
