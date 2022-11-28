Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday.

The strongest storms, Tuesday night, could produce damaging wind.

High temperatures will crash, behind the front. Highs cool from the 60s on Tuesday to the 30s on Thursday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

