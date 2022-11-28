Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds blow in some stronger storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A potent system will be moving in on Tuesday night. It could lead to some strong storms.

You shouldn’t find any issues with your Monday. Highs will be right around where they should be for late November. That means those numbers probably reach the upper 40s to low 50s for highs.

Our big weather system of the week will feature gusty winds during the day on Tuesday. Gusty winds will blow in around midday and keep blowing through Wednesday. These winds will show up long before any of the thunderstorm activity arrives. Some of the gusts will reach 40-50 MPH at times. Once the storms get here on Tuesday night, some of them could be strong to severe. The best chance for storms will be Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.

It looks like our highs on Wednesday will happen very early in the morning and fall all day long. Those early morning temperatures will come in around the upper 50s to low 60s. By the afternoon, those numbers will hover around the upper 30s to low 40s.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.