John Settle out as Kentucky running backs coach

Settle’s contract at UK was set to expire in June of 2023
Settle’s contract at UK was set to expire in June of 2023
Settle's contract at UK was set to expire in June of 2023
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football has made the first of what could be several staff changes. John Settle has been fired after two seasons as the Wildcats’ running backs coach. Settle also helped out with special teams.

Settle was hired in 2021 after spending eleven seasons at Wisconsin. His contract at UK was set to expire in June of 2023.

