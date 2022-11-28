John Settle out as Kentucky running backs coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football has made the first of what could be several staff changes. John Settle has been fired after two seasons as the Wildcats’ running backs coach. Settle also helped out with special teams.

Settle was hired in 2021 after spending eleven seasons at Wisconsin. His contract at UK was set to expire in June of 2023.

