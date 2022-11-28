Man accused of trying to drive car at Lexington police fails to appear in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of trying to drive his car at Lexington police officers is now facing a warrant for not appearing in court.

Monday morning, Darion Reese was supposed to have a preliminary hearing in Fayette District Court but did not appear.

Reese did not show up for his hearing on Monday. His attorney said that he believed Reese was still in the hospital, but Lexington Police told the county that he wasn’t at UK Hospital.

A Lexington police detective told the courtroom that Reese was released from UK hospital after his treatment there was done and said the belief is now that he’s at a facility in Cincinnati, where he lives.

Court documents show that the car Reese was driving was flagged by police as being part of a robbery investigation. Officers approached the car outside of Deja Vu nightclub, on the night of September 28. The arrest citation says that an officer spotted an AK47 pistol in the side compartment of that car. An officer reached in to try and keep Reese from getting to the gun, so Reese began to drive at the officers. The report says officers opened fire, and during the exchange, Reese and the officer who reached into the car were struck by bullets. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Reese is charged with Assault 1st and 2nd degree, wanton endangerment, feeling and evading, criminal mischief, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The judge issued a bench warrant for Reese’s arrest and imposed a $5,000 bond on that charge. Once he is brought into custody, the preliminary hearing will be able to go forward.

