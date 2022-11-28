Police chase in Southern Kentucky leaves one man facing DUI charges

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after a police chase.

On Friday night, two Wayne County sheriff’s deputies noticed a car that did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Meadow Creek and Dodson Hollow Roads.

Police also noticed when the driver turned onto Highway 1619, it crossed over into the opposite lane.

When deputies tried to pull the car over, the man, later identified as James Cowan, 55, of Monticello, failed to stop and continued to weave into and out of both lanes of traffic on multiple roads.

During the chase, police saw Cowan throwing something from the car. The pursuit finally ended on Frazer Chapel Road and deputies were able to take the suspect into custody after a brief struggle.

Police were able to recover the item Cowan tossed out the window and discovered it was a plastic bag with meth residue inside.

Cowan is charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, two counts of wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, DUI, tampering with physical evidence, driving on a suspended license and running a stop sign.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

