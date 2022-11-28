Police investigating Ky. cemetery theft

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a theft at a cemetery in Scott County.

The Scott County Sherriff’s office said on their Facebook page, that last Wednesday, a man was videoed taking miscellaneous items from a headstone at Crestlawn Cemetery. The sheriff’s office says that was the only headstone targeted.

The sheriff’s office says the video came from the family of the person buried, who had a camera stationed nearby. It is unknown why the family had a camera there.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on this subject to call 502-863-7855 or text 859-509-0510.

