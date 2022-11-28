Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week.

Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization.

The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t contain your typical bottles of bourbon.

“This is a gift that you can put on a shelf and know that it’s a one-of-a-kind. For a true bourbon collector, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity,” said Di Boyer, LexArt’s director of giving.

The 200 bottles came from the Maker’s Mark Private Select program. They contain a custom blended bourbon on the inside and the work of a local artist on the outside.

“LexArts, we are about bringing art to everywhere. And we did a call for art. We got a huge response. A great team picked 100 local artists to do this,” Boyer said.

Artists each did two bottles.

“It was awesome. I would totally do this again,” said artist Richard Finnell told WKYT. “I did one at Keeneland and one at Churchill. This one is Churchill. Of course, the more you turn it the more you see.”

Now, the artists’ works of art are up for sale.

The first 100 can be purchased by those going to LexArts 50th anniversary celebration on Friday. The other 100 are being auctioned off online.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.