Fashion brand turns McDonald’s uniforms into stylish workwear

McDonald's crew members won't actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.
McDonald's crew members won't actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.(CNN/Vain Fashion Group)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You’ve heard about French fashion, but how about “french fry” fashion?

Vain, a Helsinki-based fashion label, has unveiled a new uniform clothing line for McDonald’s employees in Finland.

The company used actual uniforms from the fast-food giant and upcycled them into new garments with a little more flash and style.

Officials say this was a way to recycle the old clothes and have a little fun.

The new workwear will be raffled off to Finnish McDonald’s staffers.

A representative for Vain said McDonald’s crew members won’t actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Police say they received a call around Wednesday afternoon from a man who told them he just...
‘She was my best friend’ : Daughter of domestic violence victim seeking justice for mother
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Darion Reese was supposed to have a preliminary hearing in Fayette District Court but did not...
Man accused of trying to drive car at Lexington police fails to appear in court

Latest News

Video from Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, shows lava from the erupting volcano.
Lava rolls from Mauna Loa eruption
President Joe Biden is shown Tuesday with, from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Biden hosts congressional leaders on lame-duck sprint
Monica Goodwin (left) and Erica Goodwin (right) have been charged with manslaughter.
Two Ky. women charged with manslaughter after toddler drowning
FILE PHOTO - Several witnesses told police a woman riding a bike hit Marica Averett in the head...
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say