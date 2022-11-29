Fayette Co. school board member resigns

Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris
Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris is resigning.

The school board officially accepted her decision at a meeting Monday night. She represents District 1, which includes areas between Leestown Road and Harrodsburg Road.

“It has been an honor to serve alongside our team and help lay the necessary foundation for the future of our schools,” Morris said in a statement.

She told WKYT’s news partners at the Herald-Leader that she has no problems with the board or district. She said she wants to spend more time with her family.

The board is taking applications to replace Morris through December 23.

Applicants must be at least 24 years old and be registered voters in District 1. Applicants must have lived in Kentucky for at least three years and have a GED or high school diploma.

The board is also taking public input on what families want from the next board member.

State law requires the board to fill the position within 60 days.

