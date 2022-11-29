Fayette County school board member Christy Morris resigns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Board of Education is beginning the process to fill a vacancy following the resignation of board member Christy Morris.

Morris was elected to the board in 2019 to represent District 1. The district covers areas between Leestown Road and Harrodsburg Road.

The school board voted unanimously Monday to accept Morris’ letter of resignation.

“I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our schools and hope that while serving in this role, I have done my part to ensure a great future for our kids,” said Morris.

With Morris’ resignation, the school board will start to accept applications through December 23. Changes to Kentucky state law now requires the board to select a replacement in 60 days.

The school board is also asking for input from the community to help in the selection process. A community survey has been set up to collect input.

The new District 1 board member will serve until the November 2023 election. The member can then choose to seek election to complete Morris’ term through the end of 2024.

