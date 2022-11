Flemingsburg Mayor dies

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Flemingsburg Mayor Bobby Money has died.

Money was elected as mayor in 2018 and was in the middle of his first term as mayor. Money had been re-elected to a second term in November.

Congressman Barr says Money was a dedicated, selfless public servant. The Buffalo Trace Area Development District says he will be greatly missed.

Money’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

