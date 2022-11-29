Georgetown leaders to vote on water rate increase

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Georgetown is weighing a controversial 61% water rate increase.

Monday night, the city council held its first reading of the proposal. Several members of the community spoke to the council, expressing their concerns regarding the increase.

Georgetown mayor Tom Prather told us this afternoon, the proposed 61% increase would take place over the next few years, and would start with a 39% come January

Mayor Prather says the increase comes as a result of what he calls two large and expensive mistakes made by outside consulting and engineering firms. One had to do with the redesign and rebuild of the wastewater treatment plant, the other was an interest calculation from a 2019 rate study.

Because of those two mistakes, Mayor Prather says the rate structure is not adequate for the work being done, necessitating what he calls “a very unfortunate rate increase.”

“I think this is terrible timing,” Mayor Prather said. “I think it’s a terribly large increase and it’s very unfortunate that it has to be considered at this time of year. I regret the situation deeply, but the circumstances are real, and the financial need is real.”

Mayor Prather says, he believes the city will recover a substantial amount of money from both of those firms through legal action. However, he says that will take time, and for now, they have to put in a rate structure that supports the city’s operations.

Mayor Prather told us, he hopes the city can create a program to provide financial assistance for those who will struggle the most with this rate increase.

If the rate increase is passed, it will take effect in January. The council agreed to give the increase a second reading next month.

