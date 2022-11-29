Good Question: How is the location of the World Cup chosen?

Good Question: How is the location of the world cup chosen?
Good Question: How is the location of the world cup chosen?
By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Team USA is moving forward in the world cup. They defeated Iran one to zero.

The match was played in Qatar. The location of the world cup leads up to today’s good question.

Good Question: How is the location of the world cup chosen?

As soccer has grown in popularity in the U.S., the importance of the world cup has grown here. But since it began in 1930, the men’s cup has been one of the most important sporting events across the globe.

Like the Olympics, it takes place every four years, and the location is chosen well in advance.

This year’s location of Qatar was announced in 2010. the sport’s governing body, FIFA, has members who vote on the location, and there have been claims of bribery and criminal investigations tied to some of those votes.

The games normally take place in the summer but were moved to November because of Qatar’s incredibly hot summers.

There have been concerns about human rights abuses against the workers who built the stadiums and hotels the games required.

As for the location for the next games, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in North America, with three countries, the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, hosting games.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Monica Goodwin (left) and Erica Goodwin (right) have been charged with manslaughter.
Two Ky. women charged with manslaughter after toddler drowning
Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris
Fayette Co. school board member resigns
Police say they received a call around Wednesday afternoon from a man who told them he just...
‘She was my best friend’ : Daughter of domestic violence victim seeking justice for mother

Latest News

At least seventeen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of...
Anti-gun violence dvocates call for ‘Red Flag’ legislation for Kentucky
The city of Georgetown is weighing a controversial 61% water rate increase.
Georgetown leaders to vote on water rate increase
Flemingsburg Mayor Bobby Money has died.
Flemingsburg Mayor dies
A man has been arrested after an attempted robbery at Republic Bank on Euclid Avenue, Tuesday...
Man arrested after attempted bank robbery in Lexington