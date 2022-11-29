Hazmat situation closes road in Garrard County

Hazmat situation closes road in Garrard County
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A stretch of road, in Garrard County, has been shut down in both directions due to a hazmat situation.

The Sheriff-Elect says crews are currently on Sugar Creek Road. Traffic is being re-directed in the area because of the hazmat situation. He did not go into detail about the situation

Hazmat crews, firefighters, and police are on the scene. No evacuations are in place.

