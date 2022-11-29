Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Wild Wind Blows in Changes for Midweek
A strong cold front, pushing across Central and Eastern Kentucky, will spark strong storms. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A strong cold front, pushing across Central and Eastern Kentucky, will spark strong storms. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind. Expect a wild wind, beyond the storms, gusting up to 45 mph.

We’ll dry out and cool off on Wednesday. Highs cool from the 60s, today, to the 30s, by Thursday.

Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will arrive Friday night, increasing our chances for rain. Another chance of rain arrives late weekend into early next week. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

