Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds and strong storms

Strong to severe thunderstorms
Strong to severe thunderstorms(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Be prepared for a warm and windy day with storms rolling in tonight through Wednesday morning.

A pretty potent storm system will develop and move across Kentucky today. Long before the first drop of rain arrives, winds will be gusting up to 30-40 MPH at times. When you have this kind of pure wind energy around and you join it with thunderstorms, it can lead to stronger thunderstorms.

Let’s look at the highlights of this event.

  • Gusty winds blow in for midday
  • Non-thunderstorm gusts could reach 40-50 MPH
  • Temperatures should reach the low to mid-60s
  • A scattered shower is possible during the afternoon
  • Storms arrive during the nighttime hours
  • Some storms will likely reach the severe category

Once this system clears out of Kentucky we’ll find temperatures dropping significantly. Daytime highs for Wednesday will probably happen early in the morning. That means, what you get in the morning will be the high for the day. Those afternoon readings will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Police say they received a call around Wednesday afternoon from a man who told them he just...
‘She was my best friend’ : Daughter of domestic violence victim seeking justice for mother
Darion Reese was supposed to have a preliminary hearing in Fayette District Court but did not...
Man accused of trying to drive car at Lexington police fails to appear in court

Latest News

Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday.
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Strong to Severe Storms for Tuesday Evening
Storm chance
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Gusty storms blow in for midweek
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds blow in some stronger storms