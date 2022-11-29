Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds and strong storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Be prepared for a warm and windy day with storms rolling in tonight through Wednesday morning.

A pretty potent storm system will develop and move across Kentucky today. Long before the first drop of rain arrives, winds will be gusting up to 30-40 MPH at times. When you have this kind of pure wind energy around and you join it with thunderstorms, it can lead to stronger thunderstorms.

Let’s look at the highlights of this event.

Gusty winds blow in for midday

Non-thunderstorm gusts could reach 40-50 MPH

Temperatures should reach the low to mid-60s

A scattered shower is possible during the afternoon

Storms arrive during the nighttime hours

Some storms will likely reach the severe category

Once this system clears out of Kentucky we’ll find temperatures dropping significantly. Daytime highs for Wednesday will probably happen early in the morning. That means, what you get in the morning will be the high for the day. Those afternoon readings will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.