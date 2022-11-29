Man arrested after attempted bank robbery in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested after an attempted robbery at Republic Bank on Euclid Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the scene around 10:30 on Tuesday morning. Police say they saw the suspect holding a metallic object and the suspect yelled that he had a gun.

Police determined that the suspect was not holding a firearm, and fired a taser at the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody and then to the hospital for taser-related injuries. The suspect has been charged with robbery.

The identity of the suspect is not currently known.

