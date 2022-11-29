Michael Kidd-Gilchrist returns to Lexington to make a Change & Impact

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former UK basketball star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was back in Lexington on Monday night, hosting his first bowling fundraiser for his foundation, Change and Impact.

The foundation helps people who stutter, something he has struggled with throughout his life. According to his website, the foundation’s mission is “to improve access to healthcare and expand services and resources for those who stutter” and “to change the social stigma of stuttering through awareness, education and empowerment”.

He invited kids and young adults who also stutter to come out and bowl and have a good time together, and said it was important for him to do it back in Kentucky.

“This state, you know, and these people- they mean the world to me,” Kidd-Gilchrist explained. “They helped me, always support me and I appreciate that.”

He is also lobbying on Capitol Hill currently to raise awareness about the lack of insurance coverage for speech therapy for people who stutter.

While Kidd-Gilchrist is not currently on an NBA roster, he said in between meeting with legislators, he is keeping in shape and ready if a team were to call.

