Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

The Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday with the chance to reach the quarterfinals
United States' Weston McKennie (8) celebrates after teammate Christian Pulisic scoring a goal...
United States' Weston McKennie (8) celebrates after teammate Christian Pulisic scoring a goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOHA, Qatar (AP) - Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper late in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago.

Pulisic sprawled on the field and was replaced at the start of the second half.

The Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday with the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. Iran has failed to advance in all six of its World Cup appearances.

