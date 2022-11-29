Several flood recovery meetings scheduled across EKY

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - If you are struggling to get relief following the historic flood in late July, you may be able to find some help at various flood recovery meetings across the region.

The meetings are hosted by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

The meetings start at 4 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. A meal will be served at 4:30 p.m.

Each household will also get a $100 gift card at the end of the meeting.

You must register before the event.

The first meeting was held in Letcher County on November 28 at CANE Kitchen.

In Breathitt County, a meeting is scheduled for November 29 at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School.

A meeting is scheduled for December 3 in Knott County. It will be held at Emmalena Elementary School.

In Perry County, a meeting is scheduled for December 19 at the Perry County Public Library.

If you have any questions, you can email brushyfork@berea.edu or call 859-985-3436.

