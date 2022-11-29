State funeral held for fmr. Kentucky gov. John Y. Brown Jr.

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Kentucky governor is now lying in state at the state capitol.

John Y. Brown, Jr. passed away last week. Brown was governor of Kentucky from 1979 to 1983 and is credited with making KFC a worldwide and household name.

Visitation began just after 10:00 a.m. and will run until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, and anyone is welcome. The family will be here at 3:00 p.m.

We were there as Brown’s casket, flanked by a state police honor guard, was led into the capital and then set up at the foot of the Abraham Lincoln statue.

Brown died at the age of 88 and people say his legacy is running the state as a business, owning several sports teams and how he took Kentucky Fried Chicken to new heights from a simple purchase with other investors.

Senator Reggie Thomas says Brown had a major influence on him as a young adult.

“And pulled me aside and says, you know, he called me Reggie, you know Reggie Thomas, we need young men like you involved in politics,” Senator Thomas said. “I want to encourage you to stay the course and continue to get involved because we need to hear voices like yours. I never will forget that.”

A state police honor guard is beside the casket and changes out every 15 minutes.

A private funeral service, carried by KET, will take place on Wednesday.

