Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Active Pattern Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Cold winds continue to blow across the state as our powerful cold front is now off to the east of us. After a short break, another strong cold front looks to plow through here to start the upcoming weekend.

Temps are seasonably cold for the closing hours of November and that takes us into day one of December.

Temps spike into the 50s on Friday as clouds thicken ahead of our cold front. This moves in Friday night with showers developing and taking us into early Saturday.

That’s likely another big wind maker with gusts Friday night and Saturday morning back into the 40mph-50mph range.

Those winds turn cold very quickly on Saturday as the front blasts through. Temps drop into the upper 30s and low 40s during the day with a wind chill much colder.

The front slows down just to our south and brings a light precip maker eastward along it on Sunday. With colder and drier air in place, a touch of sleet may be noted on the northern side of this. That will be followed up by an increase in rain on Monday ahead of a stronger front due in here late Tuesday.

