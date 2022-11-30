Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington

Rents in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community...
Rents in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say that they are still struggling to find an affordable place to stay.(MGN)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington.

However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%.

Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still struggling to find an affordable place to stay.

Kimberly Bottoms has lived in Lexington for nearly 22 years. Up until about two months ago, she lived in an apartment in Winburn, paying a little over $500 a month.

“They told me I had to pay $925, and I didn’t have the money,” Bottoms said.

She says her rent jumped by nearly $400.

Yet, according to a recent study, rent prices are actually down in the city.

Compared to the whole nation, Lexington has the sharpest decline in month-to-month growth in November.

“Large monthly rent declines relative to large monthly rent increases that have been happening for two years means that we’re still at a point where the rental market in Lexington is a lot more expensive than it was before the pandemic,” said Apartment List Senior Research Associate Rob Warnock.

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Lexington is nearly $950.

Warnock says he expects the decline in rent to continue throughout the winter, hopefully giving people who are struggling more options.

Bottoms says she continues to see more people like herself enter through the doors of the Catholic Action Center.

At this time last year, the rent increase was up 9.3%.

With the rent growth at 10.9% now, that makes Lexington the fourth fastest in growth among the 100 largest cities in the country.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Goodwin (left) and Erica Goodwin (right) have been charged with manslaughter.
Two Ky. women charged with manslaughter after toddler drowning
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris
Fayette Co. school board member resigns
Lexington police arrested Stephen Conover after a robbery at Republic Bank on Euclid Avenue.
Man arrested after attempted bank robbery in Lexington
Dozens of short term rental owners shared their concerns about the new, proposed zoning and...
Short-term rental owners band together over proposed changes in Lexington

Latest News

Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
Gov. Ned Lamont activated CT's severe cold weather protocol.
Lexington activates emergency winter weather plan to increase capacity at Homeless shelters
Charities across Kentucky are feeling the sting of Inflation.
Lexington charities feel the sting of inflation
Mary Harville Kentucky Lottery
Mary Harville Kentucky Lottery