Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington.

However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%.

Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still struggling to find an affordable place to stay.

Kimberly Bottoms has lived in Lexington for nearly 22 years. Up until about two months ago, she lived in an apartment in Winburn, paying a little over $500 a month.

“They told me I had to pay $925, and I didn’t have the money,” Bottoms said.

She says her rent jumped by nearly $400.

Yet, according to a recent study, rent prices are actually down in the city.

Compared to the whole nation, Lexington has the sharpest decline in month-to-month growth in November.

“Large monthly rent declines relative to large monthly rent increases that have been happening for two years means that we’re still at a point where the rental market in Lexington is a lot more expensive than it was before the pandemic,” said Apartment List Senior Research Associate Rob Warnock.

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Lexington is nearly $950.

Warnock says he expects the decline in rent to continue throughout the winter, hopefully giving people who are struggling more options.

Bottoms says she continues to see more people like herself enter through the doors of the Catholic Action Center.

At this time last year, the rent increase was up 9.3%.

With the rent growth at 10.9% now, that makes Lexington the fourth fastest in growth among the 100 largest cities in the country.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.