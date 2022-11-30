Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A couple of colder days

This latest cold front will bring our temperatures way down.
This latest cold front will bring our temperatures way down.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will completely clear Kentucky by later today and we’ll feel every minute of it.

On the other side of this cold front, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s for afternoon readings for both Wednesday & Thursday. This puts us back below average for this part of November/December. We should be tracking highs in the upper 40s to around 50 but we won’t be doing that for at least two days.

Temperatures recover on Friday by reaching the low to mid-50s. We’ll also begin tracking more shower chances through the weekend. This isn’t a washout for anyone but it is a little wetter.

Take care of each other!

