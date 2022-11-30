Kentucky outlasts Bellarmine 60-41

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky started slowly in its first-ever meeting with Bellarmine. The in-state schools were tied at 21-21 at the half.

The Wildcats found some offensive rhythm in the second half, outscoring the Knights 39-20 on the way to a 60-41 win.

A trio of Wildcats scored in double-figures led by 18 from Antonio Reeves. Jacob Toppin scored 12 points and CJ Fredrick added 11 points.

Bellarmine was led by Curt Hopf with 15 points.

Kentucky’s next game is Sunday in London, England against Michigan.

