Lexington activates emergency winter weather plan to increase capacity at Homeless shelters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is activating its emergency winter weather plan.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention says it goes into effect this evening.

The plan increases capacity at shelters and extends hours. It will stay active through tomorrow morning.

The Compassionate Caravan will also be out helping people in the city.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.