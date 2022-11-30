Lexington activates emergency winter weather plan to increase capacity at Homeless shelters

Gov. Ned Lamont activated CT's severe cold weather protocol.
Gov. Ned Lamont activated CT's severe cold weather protocol.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is activating its emergency winter weather plan.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention says it goes into effect this evening.

The plan increases capacity at shelters and extends hours. It will stay active through tomorrow morning.

The Compassionate Caravan will also be out helping people in the city.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Goodwin (left) and Erica Goodwin (right) have been charged with manslaughter.
Two Ky. women charged with manslaughter after toddler drowning
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris
Fayette Co. school board member resigns
Lexington police arrested Stephen Conover after a robbery at Republic Bank on Euclid Avenue.
Man arrested after attempted bank robbery in Lexington
Police say they received a call around Wednesday afternoon from a man who told them he just...
‘She was my best friend’ : Daughter of domestic violence victim seeking justice for mother

Latest News

Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
Charities across Kentucky are feeling the sting of Inflation.
Lexington charities feel the sting of inflation
Mary Harville Kentucky Lottery
Mary Harville Kentucky Lottery
A shot of colder air
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast