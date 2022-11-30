Lexington charities feel the sting of inflation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, we are now officially into the season of giving.

Charities across the Bluegrass saw donations rolling in on Giving Tuesday, but some charities say that they are concerned for this year.

CASA of Lexington Director Melynda Jamison said that on Tuesday they raised $3,000 from 23 unique donors, which is a good start to the giving season. However, Jamison said she is already planning for tough times when it comes to how much they’ll get, because of inflation.

“We’re not even serving 20% of the need right here in Central Kentucky and so to think about if those dollars decrease and what that means, it directly impacts children’s lives,” Jamison said.

Jamison said that right now she’s staying positive. She says, this giving season, they have already received a $100,000 donation from a local auto dealership and they’ve received a number of smaller donations. That kind of help will provide the resources that CASA gives to children, but one thing that Jamison says is troubling is the number of people they can hire. She says inflation is impacting more than just how much money people can give. Perspective employees are asking for more money because of the economy, even for lower-tiered positions.

“With inflation, people are looking for higher salaries, and for small non-profits that makes it harder to compete,” Jamison said. “And so bringing in a talented workforce to contribute to the mission that we’re doing every day, has proved to be a challenge for us.”

Jamison says they are actively looking to fill positions and find child advocacy volunteers.

Jamison says there is another way that you can help support CASA during this season of giving, and that is coming out and being a part of the Angel Trees that they have set up around Central Kentucky. You can grab a tag off the trees or go online to CASA of Lexington’s website and see what’s on their Amazon wish list to donate clothes and presents directly from there.

