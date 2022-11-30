Lexington Police give tips to fight porch pirates this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cyber Monday online orders are out, and police tell us there will be an increase in porch pirates waiting to raid your packages. So what can you do to keep those porch pirates at bay?

Lexington police have some tips that include the use of those flock cameras.

Lexington Police Sergeant Guy Miller says it only takes 30 seconds for a porch pirate grinch to steal your Christmas. but, there are some things you can do to prevent this from happening.

“one, if you get that notification from your delivery personnel that a package was just delivered, try to get that package off your porch as soon as possible. Reach out to a neighbor, have them come over, grab that package and just store it inside until they can give it to you. If they offer options to deliver to the side of the house, back of the house, anywhere that’s out of view,” said Miller. “At night, I would say that package is going to be less visible for people driving around, so I would say night is your better time and you are likely going to be home if you are working a normal 9 to 5 during the day.”

Miller says home surveillance cameras help. If the pirate escapes with your treasure, those flock cameras can come in handy to identify the getaway car.

“So, if we have footage of someone getting in a vehicle after they stole a package, our detective, they can put that into the system and look it up and see if they get any hits back,” Miller said.

Carla Switzer owns an online business called DesireItNow. She says she ships and receives packages, every day. Switzer says she has packages coming and going so much, she knows the delivery driver by name. Through it all, porch pirates have yet to plunder her business. Switzer says she just doesn’t give them an opportunity.

“I think you shouldn’t give them the opportunity, because if you put it out in front of them they’ll take it,” Switzer said.

In June, Governor Beshear signed senate bill 23 into law, making stealing packages off someone’s doorstep a felony.

