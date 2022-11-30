UofL announces new president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Kim Schatzel has been named the 19th president of the University of Louisville.

The current president of Towson University will officially assume the UofL presidency on Feb. 1, 2023.

A special meeting of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees has been called for Wednesday morning to make the announcement.

The meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the University Club on the Belknap Campus. John Karman, UofL Executive Director of Communications, says the announcement “will impact the future of the university.”

who was named interim president in December 2021 to replace Dr. Neeli Bendapudi after she took the head job at Penn State.

