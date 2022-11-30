Volunteers load up ‘Pack the Lobby’ gifts for Mission of Hope

WKYT “Pack the Lobby” event to help Mission of Hope
WKYT “Pack the Lobby” event to help Mission of Hope(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many people through central Kentucky helped WKYT to “Pack the Lobby” with toys and other gifts for the Mission of Hope.

On Wednesday, it was time to “unpack” the lobby as volunteers loaded up a truck with the gifts.

“We are packed. I thought we were going to need another truck,” said Mission of Hope Executive Director David Heatherly. “I am completely overwhelmed by the people who would just come together to help out with toys that are going to schools in southeastern Kentucky that they might not even know about.”

One-by-one dozens of viewers dropped off those gifts Tuesday.

Now, the Mission of Hope will spread some Christmas cheer to children in Appalachia.

“A lot of the children tell us that we are the only Christmas that they get when we come to their schools,” Heatherly said.

For some of those children, this was an especially tough year after summer floods devastated many homes and communities.

“Just the idea to bring a little bit of hope back into their lives. A hope that people care about. A hope that Christ cares about. I am humbled and honored to the person standing here holding the last toy going onto this truck,” Heatherly said.

Since 1996, the Mission of Hope has ministered to the people of various counties in Kentucky and Tennessee, from which 80 percent of the region’s residents no longer have jobs in the coal mining industry. To make a donation to the Mission of Hope, click this link to their donation page.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Goodwin (left) and Erica Goodwin (right) have been charged with manslaughter.
Two Ky. women charged with manslaughter after toddler drowning
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris
Fayette Co. school board member resigns
Lexington police arrested Stephen Conover after a robbery at Republic Bank on Euclid Avenue.
Man arrested after attempted bank robbery in Lexington
Dozens of short term rental owners shared their concerns about the new, proposed zoning and...
Short-term rental owners band together over proposed changes in Lexington

Latest News

Same-sex marriage graphic.
Kentuckians react to US Senate passing ‘Respect for Marriage Act’
police tell us there will be an increase in porch pirates waiting to raid your packages.
Lexington Police give tips to fight porch pirates this holiday season
Rents in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community...
Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington
George Wagner IV, 31, listens to his defense attorney, John P. Parker, deliver his closing...
George Wagner IV found guilty on all charges in Pike County Massacre trial