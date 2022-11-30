Volunteers load up ‘Pack the Lobby’ gifts for Mission of Hope

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many people through central Kentucky helped WKYT to “Pack the Lobby” with toys and other gifts for the Mission of Hope.

On Wednesday, it was time to “unpack” the lobby as volunteers loaded up a truck with the gifts.

“We are packed. I thought we were going to need another truck,” said Mission of Hope Executive Director David Heatherly. “I am completely overwhelmed by the people who would just come together to help out with toys that are going to schools in southeastern Kentucky that they might not even know about.”

One-by-one dozens of viewers dropped off those gifts Tuesday.

Now, the Mission of Hope will spread some Christmas cheer to children in Appalachia.

“A lot of the children tell us that we are the only Christmas that they get when we come to their schools,” Heatherly said.

For some of those children, this was an especially tough year after summer floods devastated many homes and communities.

“Just the idea to bring a little bit of hope back into their lives. A hope that people care about. A hope that Christ cares about. I am humbled and honored to the person standing here holding the last toy going onto this truck,” Heatherly said.

Since 1996, the Mission of Hope has ministered to the people of various counties in Kentucky and Tennessee, from which 80 percent of the region’s residents no longer have jobs in the coal mining industry. To make a donation to the Mission of Hope, click this link to their donation page.

