After scathing reports, Beshear announces changes to juvenile justice system

Juvenile Justice Center
Juvenile Justice Center(WAVE)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor announces a major change to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

This comes after multiple riots, people getting hurt and accusations of sexual assault and cover-ups exposed by WAVE News Troubleshooters.

Thursday, Beshear announced the creation of an all female juvenile detention center in Campbell County, about two hours northeast of Louisville.

“Our policies and laws that govern juvenile justice were created over 20 years ago. It is time positive changes are made to better respond to today’s needs,” said Beshear.

“By separating female and male juveniles, we are enhancing the safety of our staff and youth in state custody. I remain committed to doing everything possible to provide health care, education and safety to all Kentuckians – including our youth who deserve a second chance.”

Since September WAVE News began a series of investigations detailing major concerns including teens having sex at two juvenile detention centers in Lyndon and Adair County.

On Nov. 11, during a riot at the Adair facility, a female detainee was allegedly raped. An employee was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Numerous whistleblowers came forward begging for change. They spoke of assaults between youth and on staff, teens kept from showers, phone calls, and schooling because of a lack of staff. They recalled teens being kept in isolation for days at a time.

The Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee launched an investigation, spearheaded by Rep. Jason Nemes. He was appalled that female and male teens were being housed in the same areas as the whistleblowers told WAVE Troubleshooters.

The teens were removed from the detention center in Lyndon following the public outcry.

Beshear also stated he expects the announcement of charges by Kentucky State Police for the teens involved in the riot at the Adair facility Nov. 11.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of short term rental owners shared their concerns about the new, proposed zoning and...
Short-term rental owners band together over proposed changes in Lexington
Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris
Fayette Co. school board member resigns
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody
Mike Holcomb
Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Latest News

Showers will increase on Friday
WATCH || Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers likely
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter weather will be back
The Legends were sold in October.
Lexington Legends fans: the team’s new owners want your feedback
Angela Mason (left) and Chasity Burton
Southern Kentucky school district delays classes after inmates escape