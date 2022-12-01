Al Roker back in hospital with complications from blood clot

Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times Square Edition on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Al Roker is back in the hospital dealing with complications from a blood clot.

His “Today Show” colleague Hoda Kotb addressed his condition on air Thursday. She said he’s in good care and is grateful for all the support and well wishes he’s received.

Roker missed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade last week due to the blood clot, which had traveled from his leg to his lungs.

It was the first time he’s missed the event in 27 years.

Roker posted on social media that thankfully he was released from the hospital in time to have Thanksgiving dinner with his family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of short term rental owners shared their concerns about the new, proposed zoning and...
Short-term rental owners band together over proposed changes in Lexington
Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris
Fayette Co. school board member resigns
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody
Mike Holcomb
Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Latest News

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV, AIDS pandemic as public health threat
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV, AIDS pandemic as public health threat
A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.
School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home