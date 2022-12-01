Banners put up in Lexington to raise awareness for World AIDS Day.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - December 1 is World AIDS Day.

Lexington city officials are recognizing the day with banners placed on Vine Street next to the Lex-Tran Transit center. Mayor Linda Gorton says the banners signify this is a day to support efforts against AIDS.

Worldwide, an estimated 40 million people have died from AIDS.

Although the virus may have dimmed in the spotlight over the years due to enhanced medications, COVID-19 and other illnesses, the mayor says the disease is still with us and hasn’t gone anywhere.

“We now have a lot more people living with aids, and so we are trying our best to keep it in people’s minds and let it not be forgotten,” Mayor Gorton said.

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 38 million people are living with HIV.

