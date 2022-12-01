Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Weekend Weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - December is off and running on a cold note across our part of the world, but the focus of the forecast continues to be on another big wind maker this weekend. We are still i a very busy pattern that will lead to active weather next week as a wintry pattern slowly takes shape.

Let’s begin with the Friday night and Saturday cold front. This drops in from the northwest with gusty showers working through the region.

That rain will end quickly from northwest to southeast on Saturday as colder air filters in, setting up a seasonable brand of cold.

The winds are the big player and could hit 40mph-50mph at times late Friday into Saturday morning.

Those Christmas decorations are getting a test this week, folks!

A weaker system moves through on Sunday and can bring a period of light rain and a touch of sleet across the west and south.

A much bigger system brings rounds of rain in here later Monday through Tuesday and part of Wednesday. That brings rain and colder air behind it.

