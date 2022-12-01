Experts recommend getting flu shot as soon as possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new item to add to your holiday to do list...get a flu shot.

“Once I saw how there were so many people were coming down with the flu, especially this season, I just though I better jump in and get one. I just thought you can’t do enough prevention to keep yourself healthy through the holiday season,” said Alma, who got her vaccine already.

Alma’s concerns were right. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 276 positive cases this past week, compared to the 144 the previous week. Meaning reported flu cases nearly doubled.

“I work in healthcare and we have so many kids coming in with RSV and other types of sicknesses and you want to protect them, as well. Especially when you’re going to be around children this holiday season,” Alma said.

The health department said 90 percent of the reported cases have not been vaccinated. Dr. Clarence Sullivan at the Pharmacy Shop isn’t surprised to hear that.

“We’re seeing more and more flu. We had a couple today for example who came in from a big chain store. They didn’t have Tamiflu so they were referring people to us because we’ve had Tamiflu. But it is getting more widespread all the time it seems,” said Dr. Sullivan.

As more and more people get sick, the sooner they’ll be out of the needed medication. A problem pharmacies are facing nation wide now.

“We’re going to run out. It’s going to be tough. The distributor has zero,” Dr. Sullivan said.

The flu shot takes about 14 days to be fully effective, so if you got it now, you’d be set for the upcoming holidays.

