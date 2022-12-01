Experts recommend getting flu shot as soon as possible

Experts recommend getting flu shot as soon as possible
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new item to add to your holiday to do list...get a flu shot.

“Once I saw how there were so many people were coming down with the flu, especially this season, I just though I better jump in and get one. I just thought you can’t do enough prevention to keep yourself healthy through the holiday season,” said Alma, who got her vaccine already.

Alma’s concerns were right. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 276 positive cases this past week, compared to the 144 the previous week. Meaning reported flu cases nearly doubled.

“I work in healthcare and we have so many kids coming in with RSV and other types of sicknesses and you want to protect them, as well. Especially when you’re going to be around children this holiday season,” Alma said.

The health department said 90 percent of the reported cases have not been vaccinated. Dr. Clarence Sullivan at the Pharmacy Shop isn’t surprised to hear that.

“We’re seeing more and more flu. We had a couple today for example who came in from a big chain store. They didn’t have Tamiflu so they were referring people to us because we’ve had Tamiflu. But it is getting more widespread all the time it seems,” said Dr. Sullivan.

As more and more people get sick, the sooner they’ll be out of the needed medication. A problem pharmacies are facing nation wide now.

“We’re going to run out. It’s going to be tough. The distributor has zero,” Dr. Sullivan said.

The flu shot takes about 14 days to be fully effective, so if you got it now, you’d be set for the upcoming holidays.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Goodwin (left) and Erica Goodwin (right) have been charged with manslaughter.
Two Ky. women charged with manslaughter after toddler drowning
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris
Fayette Co. school board member resigns
Lexington police arrested Stephen Conover after a robbery at Republic Bank on Euclid Avenue.
Man arrested after attempted bank robbery in Lexington
Dozens of short term rental owners shared their concerns about the new, proposed zoning and...
Short-term rental owners band together over proposed changes in Lexington

Latest News

The No Shave November campaign lead to University of Kentucky students raising nearly $37,000...
Kentucky Children’s Hospital doctors shave heads for DanceBlue fundraiser
Same-sex marriage graphic.
Kentuckians react to US Senate passing ‘Respect for Marriage Act’
WKYT “Pack the Lobby” event to help Mission of Hope
Volunteers load up ‘Pack the Lobby’ gifts for Mission of Hope
police tell us there will be an increase in porch pirates waiting to raid your packages.
Lexington Police give tips to fight porch pirates this holiday season